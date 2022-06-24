Gallagher buys Innovo as “launch-pad” into Ireland

Innovo offers a range of commercial and personal insurance products, plus financial services.

The Wexford-headquartered firm has a customer base of 45,000 across Ireland with further offices in Dublin, Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary and Kerry.

The business places around $65m (£52.8m) gross written premium and has a headcount of 135 people, Gallagher detailed.

It was previously owned by a number of private shareholders and private equity investment firm, MML Growth Capital Partners Ireland.

Th