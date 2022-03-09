Howden restructures executive team ahead of Aston Lark completion

Howden has revealed a series of changes to its global management team following on from the deal to buy Aston Lark.

The purchase was announced in October. It remains subject to regulatory approval and Howden has previously stated it was optimistic of completing by the end of this month.

Howden, which also bought A-Plan in 2020, confirmed that as previously announced Carl Shuker will lead its UK & Ireland business as CEO, including the existing Howden UK retail specialist business, A-Plan Group