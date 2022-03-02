Aviva UKGI reports £318m operating profit

Aviva UK GI CEO has hailed the performance of the division as the insurer posted its results for the full year 2021.

The numbers showed UKGI increased profits and GWP as noted above.

Winslow said: “Viewed through a financial lens, we feel very positive about profitable growth we were able to drive.”

In the UK personal lines, GWP slipped to £2.3bn from £2.4bn while commercial grew to £2.6bn (2020: £2.3bn).

Winslow commented: “Commercial lines grew by 15 %, and that was about 11% in SME and