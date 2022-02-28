Modellers put Storms Dudley and Eunice losses at up to £4.1bn (€5bn)

RMS has estimated that insured losses from storms Dudley and Eunice will range between €3bn (£2.5bn) and €4.5bn (£3.7bn).

Losses in the UK are likely to account for around 15% of the total, with Germany making up 40% and the Netherlands 20%, the risk modellers listed.

The storms hit between 16 and 19 February, and brokers have praised the response of UK insurers to the impact.

RMS detailed that storm Eunice alone could contribute €2.5bn-€3.5bn to the total, making it the most damaging