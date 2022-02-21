Cheshire broker rebrands as PHP Insurance

Peter Hattersley & Partners has rebranded as PHP Insurance and moved to new premises in Cheshire as the broker celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Along with a new brand and logo the business has also rolled out a revamped website.

The chartered broker, which is based in the North West of England but has clients nationwide, bought Bradshaw Bennett in November 2019.

Speaking with Insurance Age that year, Jullian Shawcross, director and co-founder of PHP Insurance, said the buy had doubled the