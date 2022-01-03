Review of the year: Covéa's Sue Coffey

Sue Coffey, director, personal lines distribution at Covéa Insurance, considers the past 12 months.

What’s been the most surprising thing in insurance in 2021?

Well firstly I don’t think any of us expected to still be talking about Covid restrictions at this point and there is still a journey ahead of us.

But aside from that, I would say the biggest surprise has been the level of M&A activity .

What’s been the biggest challenge of 2021?

Working through GIPP whilst trying to keep business on