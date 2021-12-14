Specialist Risk Group launches MGA
Specialist Risk Group (SRG) has announced the launch of MX Underwriting which is formed from GB Underwriting, CLS Risk Solutions, Lime Insurance and Irish business Blackrock Insurance Solutions.
Lime was formerly the Underwriting Exchange as was bought by SRG backers, Pollen Street Capital in 2018. SRG acquired the other three businesses this year.
The operation will be led by Lee Anderson, SRG Deputy CEO, and James Gerry, MX chairman.
The MX team revealed that the business will target £100m
