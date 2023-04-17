Headline makers – April 2023

The key stories from the past month all in one place. The top 5 most read The top 5 most read One Call tribute to ‘incredible talent’ director Oliver Rose, who died in a car crash https://www.insuranceage.co.uk/broker/7952661/tributes-flood-in-for-one-call-director-killed-in-car-crash Howden buys Reich https://www.insuranceage.co.uk/insight/7952584/howden-buys-reich Is it ‘MoreThan’ a rumour? Why RSA could look to dispose of private motor https://www.insuranceage.co.uk/personal/7952704/morethan-a-rumour-why-rsa-could-look-to-dispose-of-private-motor First

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk