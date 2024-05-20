Wallace: QBE reaping benefits of focus on ‘holy grail of service’

QBE’s consistency and lack of upheaval in contrast to some of its peers has helped it become a “viable alternative” for regional brokers.

That was the opinion of Chris Wallace, pictured, executive director, UK of QBE Insurance speaking at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in Manchester last week.

“If you look at the market in recent months, a lot of people are talking about restructures, new appointments and new initiatives; and what has been interesting is the broker response, which is: ‘that is great, but where is your service?’

“There is a dynamic playing out at the moment which is: ‘I get the changes you are