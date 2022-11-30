Aviva’s Yabantu: Work to be done, but underinsurance message is cutting through
Aviva’s new director of mid market, schemes & regional speciality Michael Yabantu, believes that its efforts to raise the profile of the underinsurance issue are getting through to brokers and end-customers.
Yabantu, who recently replaced director of mid-market and speciality lines - UK commercial Dave Carey in an expanded role, also outlined his optimism around Aviva’s performance in mid-market and schemes where new products, offerings, footprint expansion and hires are helping it deliver.
Admitting that rating inflation - alongside new business wins - had contributed to its double digital growth across all regions in the mid-market space in 2022, he told Insurance Age: “The noise around inflation
