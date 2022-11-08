In Depth: On the road again - haulage under the spotlight

Too few drivers, Brexit redtape and more theft have put the haulage sector under immense strain, but specialists say there are some positive signs showing the sector can keep on trucking, facilitated by expert brokers and insurers as Rachel Gordon discovers

National Lorry Week recently rolled out around the UK, as the Road Haulage Association engaged in a range of promotional activities to big up driving roles, with the hope of encouraging more recruits to join the shrinking ranks. This is a critical sector for the UK economy, with more than 85% of goods transported via haulage, but it faces many challenges.

Brokers, though, comment insurance capacity is adequate. As Vic Hughes, client director with Konsileo says: “I have access to around 10