In-depth - SMEs: The fight for micro-SME

In an increasingly online-dominated market, how can brokers find the sweet-spot where advice is valued? Martin Friel finds out

The accepted wisdom seems to be that micro-SMEs, often with no employees other than the owner, have been lost to the internet when it comes to buying their insurance cover.

The theory is that as these individuals are so comfortable with buying their car and home insurance online, they have no fears insuring their small business in the same way. Add the element of time poverty as a sole trader to the mix, and it is a compelling argument.

The most recent statistics from the Department for Business show that SMEs account for 99.9% of all private businesses, deliver a collective turnover of £2 trillion and employ over 16 million people, 60% of all private sector employment in the UK.

This obviously represents a huge amount of income in insurance premiums, so brokers operating in this space must look at the movement of that business online with something approaching existential dread.

Many believe that unless a broker can set up a proposition that looks and acts like a direct insurer, then they have no hope of earning a crust in the SME space, particularly micro.

And there is some merit in that argument. The brokers that seem to be still making a margin in micro are either large brokers playing on aggregators or brokers whose entire business model is digital and online. But dig a little deeper and you will find that whilst some believe that the battle for micro has been lost, there are others who are unwilling to give up so easily.

“SMEs who have no idea about insurance are left talking to people who are not qualified to offer advice,” says Juliet Williams, group SME director, Circle Insurance Services.

She explains that her role when working with SMEs is providing constant education and laments the approach that she says some brokers are taking to the sector.

“I look at an SME’s business, what they need, what inherent risks they have and build an insurance programme around that. They can’t get that online,” she argues.

“In general, SME is getting more and more transactional and brokers are increasingly unwilling to invest in experience – brokers need to see the value in SME business and stop looking down on it.”

Advice

Although Williams is something of a rarity in that she sees the value in conducting risk management for an individual SME, the sentiment that SMEs need advice is strong in the market. The issue is around how they get it.

Gareth Hemming, director of SME commercial lines at Aviva, does not believe that the battle for micro is over, although he concedes that it is difficult for a traditional broker to make the margins in a traditional way. The average premium is just too low, often lower than the average household policy.

However, he does say that technology can allow brokers to continue offering that advice but in a more cost effective way: “If you are a digital broker and can give advice online through automated advice tools, micro is not dead.”

However, he does warn that buying online, be that from a broker or an insurer, does carry some risk for the unwary SME.

“When you start employing people, public and professional liability issues mean you’ll need advice. For digital trading to work effectively, we need to crack the advice issue as there is a massive underinsurance risk.”

Hemming highlights that underinsurance amongst SMEs is still a pressing issue and Aviva and other insurers have taken steps in the way they approach binding a risk and paying claims to try to address it. But it would appear that these efforts have not made much of an impact – the Financial Conduct Authority estimates that around 40% of SMEs have some form of underinsurance.

Underinsurance problem

This is backed up by those on the front line. Andy Jenkins, operations director at insurance broker Russell Scanlan, says that in almost every SME case they pick up, be that from another broker or from the online space, there is usually some element of underinsurance.

“Underinsurance is still a problem. It’s more prevalent in the business interruption aspects of a policy as there is an in-built optimism among many business owners that they can get up and running quickly, but that is seldom the case.”

Many brokers report that clients suspect they are trying to upsell them rather than trying to ensure they have the right cover. Which brings us back to Williams’ point about investing time and effort into really understanding a client’s needs and building a programme around those. In that way, she says she is able to get SMEs to understand and agree that they genuinely do need the cover with no suspicion of inflating the premium.

Even those organisations whose sole purpose is to fight for the client in getting a fair settlement in a claim admit that there is an underinsurance issue at play.

“More often than not, we come across instances of busy business owners who haven’t paid enough attention to their insurance policies. This failure to invest sufficient time in selecting and maintaining their policies often results in underinsurance,” reveals Alex Balcombe, a partner at loss assessor firm, Harris Balcombe.

And he agrees that close communication between a broker and an SME can help avoid the worst: “Business owners and brokers need to communicate: brokers need to be sure to educate their clients on the claims process and business owners need to keep their brokers informed about any changes to the business.”

So what is the answer for brokers that still want to play at the smaller end of SME? It is clear that advice is still required. The prevalence of underinsurance indicates that although they may be confident buying their insurance online, most SMEs simply don’t know what they are doing.

A recent report issued by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) looking into the future of commercial broking, concluded that in order for brokers to retain any kind of meaningful presence in the SME sector, they will have to move away from a transactional proposition to one that deals primarily with risk and business advice. Some commentators have even suggested that in such a world, the insurance product will become a secondary consideration – the focus will and should (they argue) be on putting as much effort as possible into preventing a claim happening in the first place.

This would lead brokers into a relatively new space where advice and support are paramount over the product itself. The CII research is very clear that in the future, there is going to be no place left for those brokers who wish to simply act as a conduit between customer and insurer. Clients (and indeed insurers) will continue to demand more.

The real question for the industry, and brokers in particular, is whether or not they are up for the challenge or whether they are prepared to let an outsider take it up on their behalf.