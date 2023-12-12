Biba reveals 2024 theme for first conference under new CEO Trudgill

‘What’s next?’ has been announced as the theme of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in 2024.

It follows the 2023 iteration which was held under the banner of ‘Rising to the Challenge’.

Commenting on the theme Biba said ‘What’s next?’ “really is a key question for so many life and business events and challenges from inflation to business risk and the economy, and technology to the environment – its application is endless”.

Looking forward

Graeme Trudgill, pictured, for whom the event will be his first as Biba CEO having taken up the reins in July, added: “After choosing a reflective theme