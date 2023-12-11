Insurance Age

GIC buys out Cinven’s shareholding in Miller

James Hands, CEO, Miller
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Cinven, the international private equity firm, has reached an agreement for GIC to acquire its shares in insurance broker Miller.

Singapore wealth fund GIC and Cinven first acquired Miller in 2021 from WTW. Today’s announcement will see GIC become the majority shareholder in Miller, subject to completion and regulatory approval. The transaction is expected to close at the end of Q1 2024.

Since returning to independence in 2021, Miller claims to now have annualised revenues in excess of £200m. 

During this time headcount has grown to over 900 with the addition of over 250 new employees. Miller has also made acquisitions in

