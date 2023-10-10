Accelerant’s UK arm awarded ‘excellent’ ratings

Accelerant Insurance UK Limited has been given top tier ratings from credit issuing agency AM Best.

AM Best assigned a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) and a long-term issue credit rating of A- (excellent).

Strong balance sheet

AM Best said: “The ratings reflect Accelerant’s consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

“The ratings of AIUK reflect the entity’s role and strategic importance to the Accelerant group as a principal writer