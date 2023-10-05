Brown & Brown buys Berkeley Insurance
Brown & Brown, has acquired 100% of the share capital of Berkeley Insurance, one of the UK’s largest independent insurance brokers.
This is the first broking acquisition by Brown & Brown in the UK since September 2023 when it rebranded from Global Risk Partners.
Berkeley, part of Insurance Age’s Top 75 UK Brokers listing, is a chartered insurance broker focusing on mid-market customers. Its headquarters are in Leicester with offices in London, Birmingham and Edinburgh.
We are excited about the next chapter for Berkeley, for our customers and our team, and taking advantage of the opportunities from our future partnership
