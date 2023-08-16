AR powerhouse Gauntlet exits Willis Towers Watson Networks to join rival
Gauntlet Group, the appointed representative network, has joined a new network to bolster its proposition to members.
The decision means Gauntlet will depart from Willis Towers Watson Networks after many years with the organisation.
Gauntlet said WTW Networks had ‘served Gauntlet Group well’ but the new move to Brokerbility will enhance its proposition to brokers.
The Leeds-headquartered network had earlier this month announced a fresh proposition for start-up brokers.
The company said the decision would give its ARs “better access to schemes that are closely aligned with their clients’ needs
