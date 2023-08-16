Insurance Age

AR powerhouse Gauntlet exits Willis Towers Watson Networks to join rival

gauntlet
Gauntlet Group, the appointed representative network, has joined a new network to bolster its proposition to members.

The decision means Gauntlet will depart from Willis Towers Watson Networks after many years with the organisation.

Gauntlet said WTW Networks had ‘served Gauntlet Group well’ but the new move to Brokerbility will enhance its proposition to brokers.

The Leeds-headquartered network had earlier this month announced a fresh proposition for start-up brokers.

Schemes boost 

The company said the decision would give its ARs “better access to schemes that are closely aligned with their clients’ needs

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

