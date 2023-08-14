Insurers urged to help nightlife industry amid fears of a capacity crisis

With the UK nightlife insurance market dominated by one capacity provider, industry experts have called for more competition amid fears any scaling back or exit would have severe consequences on the sector.

Insurers should step forward to help nightclubs facing an insurance crisis if one key provider scales back or steps away from the market.

That is the message from brokers and nightlife industry leaders making an appeal for more capacity.

They assert the UK nightclub market’s capacity provision is currently dominated by Accelerant, a fast-growing outfit registered in the Cayman Islands.

Accelerant powerhouse

Accelerant provides capacity to the major managing general agents offering cover for