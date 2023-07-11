New fronting firm to help flush capacity into UK commercial specialty MGAs

A new private-equity backed fronting firm has won approval from the the Prudential Regulatory Authority to start business.

Bridgehaven Insurance will front reinsurer capacity to back managing general agents and program managers focusing on commercial and speciality risks.

The UK-based company is backed by private equity house Flexpoint Ford.

Flexpoint previously owned VeriClaim, which was later acquired by Sedgwick, and other notable investments include TigerRisk, sold to Howden in June last year.

Results

Bridgehaven stated it will work with MGAs and program managers who have ‘demonstrated a track record of