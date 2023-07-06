Ardonagh eyes team at SME-specialist MGA

Ardonagh has made a move for staff at Mercia Underwriting Solutions, with a number of staff at the managing general agency set to make the move over to the consolidator.

Insurance Age understands the Ardonagh-owned Globe Underwriting is eyeing a switch of up to nine Mercia staff into the powerhouse MGA.

Some of the staff being lined up for the move were still working at Mercia as of last week, Insurance Age understands.

Commercial underwriting director Simon Careless, who had been at Mercia for three and a half years, is one of the senior figures expected to make the move.

His Linkedin profile said he is “Now In the Garden looking forward to my new role”.