Biba 2024: David Perry and Ethan Godlieb pick up awards at conference

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has named David Perry, CEO of FSB Insurance Services, as the winner of its 2024 Francis Perkins Award, and Aon’s Ethan Godlieb as the Oliver Rose Biba Young Broker of the Year 2024.

Francis Perkins, the first chair of Biba, instigated the award to give recognition to members of the association who give time and energy to promote the causes of the insurance broking sector.

Perry was selected by the judges for his “incredible contribution to Biba”. For over 20 years, he has been an advocate and a support in the association’s journey and has sat on Biba’s main board and multiple other advisory boards and committees for the body.

With a hunger for knowledge, a passion for change