Insurance Age

Biba 2024: David Perry and Ethan Godlieb pick up awards at conference

trophies awards
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has named David Perry, CEO of FSB Insurance Services, as the winner of its 2024 Francis Perkins Award, and Aon’s Ethan Godlieb as the Oliver Rose Biba Young Broker of the Year 2024.

Francis Perkins, the first chair of Biba, instigated the award to give recognition to members of the association who give time and energy to promote the causes of the insurance broking sector.

Perry was selected by the judges for his “incredible contribution to Biba”. For over 20 years, he has been an advocate and a support in the association’s journey and has sat on Biba’s main board and multiple other advisory boards and committees for the body.

With a hunger for knowledge, a passion for change

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

TBIG invests in Deva

The Broker Investment Group has taken a minority 49% stake in Chester-headquartered Deva Risk Group in its sixth deal of the year.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: