Biba 2024: Conference to return to Manchester for next two years

Manchester skyline
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed its conference will return to Manchester in 2025 and 2026.

The Biba Conference 2025 will take place on Wednesday 14 and Thursday 15 May, and will be back in Manchester in 2026 on Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 May.

Biba conference director Emma Chapman said: “We are thrilled to be able to confirm our plans for the next two years. This is a positive move enabling plans to be made early by us and our attendees and the many Manchester businesses fulfilling their needs.

“We look forward to welcoming back even more people from the world of insurance to

