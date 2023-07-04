Jensten snaps up broker to head Northern regional hub

Jensten Group has bought Lake District-based Simpson and Parsons to become its Northern regional centre of excellence.

The hub will serve clients across Cumbria and the North.

Simpson and Parsons has offices in Windermere and Kendall, bringing more than 20 staff and £9m of gross written premium to the group.

With the local economy being reliant on tourism, the broker specialises in accommodation and hospitality.

It has developed specialist products for hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, holiday homes and restaurants through its managing general agent, InsureUK.

Simpson and Parsons CEO Tim Parsons will remain with