Are you the community/small broker of the year?

As part of the UK Broker Awards 2023, Insurance Age is looking to find the best FCA registered broker with less than £5m GWP.

And it could not be easier to submit an entry.

All you need to do is to answer three simple questions [using no more than 150 words each] relating to how you stand out in terms of 1) managing your own staff 2) how you manage your clients and 3) how you maintain ties with your local community.

If you have any testimonials to support your entry all the better.

So don’t delay, get your entries in before the deadline of the 7th July and fingers crossed you will be in the running for the award

