Start-up broker boss eyes big growth amid property sector turbulence

The boss of a new property broker believes customers need faster service than ever amid the current issues facing the property market.

Solstar started earlier this month as an offshoot arm of Brightstar, one of the UK’s largest mortgage brokers.

The idea behind the business is for Brightstar customers to be referred straight to its own insurance broker, Solstar, instead of going to an outside broking firm.

Solstar head of insurance Solomon Tzouvanni, told Insurance Age: “People want one thing. They want someone working for them who simply picks up the phone or answers emails.

People want someone who responds quickly