A ‘moral commitment’ - Aon and Lloyd's partner to help Ukraine

Aon and Lloyd's have partnered with an insurer to support Ukraine firms and ‘restore well-being' to the war-ravaged nation.

The duo join Vienna Insurance Group to provide (re)insurance capacity to Ukraine.

Vienna Insurance board member Peter Höfinger said it was their ‘moral commitment’ to help with the reconstruction process underway in the aftermath of the Russian invasion.

Capacity will be fast-tracked to support international and domestic firms operating in the Ukraine.

Risk covers include manufacturing and construction, but exclude war cover, across treaty and facultative insurance.

The deal fits into the