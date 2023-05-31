Interview: Melissa Collett

Melissa Collett left the CII at the end of May. A champion of professionalism and customer fairness, she has some wise words for an insurance industry on the brink of change.

Having spent her career fighting for consumers and raising professional standards, an important chapter has just closed for Melissa Collett.

Collett left the Chartered Insurance Institute at the end of May, where she spent nearly six years as the first ever professional standards director.

As she sets herself up for the next chapter, she tells Insurance Age of her legacy at the CII, ambitions for the future and hopes for an insurance industry facing major regulatory and customer change.