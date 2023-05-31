Interview: Melissa Collett
Melissa Collett left the CII at the end of May. A champion of professionalism and customer fairness, she has some wise words for an insurance industry on the brink of change.
Having spent her career fighting for consumers and raising professional standards, an important chapter has just closed for Melissa Collett.
Collett left the Chartered Insurance Institute at the end of May, where she spent nearly six years as the first ever professional standards director.
As she sets herself up for the next chapter, she tells Insurance Age of her legacy at the CII, ambitions for the future and hopes for an insurance industry facing major regulatory and customer change.
More on Broker
Verisk targets brokers and MGAs with Morning Data buy
Global data analytics and technology provider Verisk has bought Morning Data, a supplier of software to brokers and managing general agents in London and across the world.
Howden taps into Ingenie for UK telematics roll out
International broker Howden has announced the UK launch of Howden Drive, its telematics app and data beacon, which aims to help reduce premiums for policyholders, optimise loss ratios for brokers and insurers, and improve road safety.
Vizion names Russell Sessions MD as John Sims steps up to chair
Russell Sessions has been appointed managing director at broker Vizion, succeeding John Sims.
Home quote prices jump 9.3% in three months
The average quoted price for home insurance rose by 6.7% in the past year to April – the highest annual increase since 2018, the latest Consumer Intelligence Home Insurance Price Index has revealed.
Insurtech ILS specialist eyes capacity entrance into UK motor broking
Insurance-linked securities specialist Ledger is eyeing an entrance into UK motor, backing managing general agents.
Howden employee shareholder count reaches 4,500 as another 1,000 invest
Howden has revealed 1,000 employees invested in the company for the first time through its 2023 internal share offer scheme, taking staff shareholders to approximately 4,500.
Hear from WTW, Gallagher, Movo, Brokerbility and Applied at the next Broker Breakfast session
The next Insurance Age Broker Breakfast will take place on Wednesday 14 June in Bristol.
Treasury Committee calls for consumer questions ahead of sector grilling
The Treasury Committee has called on the public to submit questions ahead of an evidence session with insurance bosses, as it warned of hearing ‘anecdotal evidence’ in recent months of premiums rising faster than inflation, insurers refusing to pay out, and difficulties in making claims.