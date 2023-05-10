Markerstudy and Ardonagh Retail in merger talks

Markerstudy and Ardonagh's personal lines business are in talks over a deal, Insurance Age understands.

The deal would see Ardonagh’s personal lines business, which includes brand names Swinton, Autonet and Carole Nash, join together with the Markerstudy Group.

According to one source, Markerstudy’s private equity investors Pollen Street were keen on the deal, and are exploring