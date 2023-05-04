Broker Insights rolls out tech upgrade as it covers 20% of broker market
Broker Insights has rolled out a technology upgrade, as it hits a key milestone of covering more than £2bn of commercial gross written premium.
The Dundee-based insurtech now has more than 20% of the British regional broker market on its client base.
Broker Insights was founded in 2018 to collect data from both insurers and brokers so business can be placed more efficiently. The new platform, called Broker Insights Vision, uses machine learning and predictive analytics.Predictive quoting
The platform can predict the likelihood of an insurer, upon receiving a risk from the broker, returning with a quote, the firm detailed. This, it
