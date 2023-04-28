Starting up a broker can cost as little as £50,000 – WTW networks

Willis Towers Watson Networks believes brokers can start up for as little as £50,000.

Speaking to Insurance Age ahead of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference in Manchester, network director Lynne Norledge said the costs of starting up are a concern for brokers.

The network has interviewed a number of its members, believing the start-up costs are about the £100,000 range for most brokers.

Norledge said: “We are taking on probably about 10 start-ups every year, and they’ve