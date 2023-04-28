Insurance Age

Minimum GWP commitments divides broker opinion as MGA makes request

Aqueous Underwriting is asking brokers for a new minimum commitment in premium, promising top quality service in return.

The managing general agent is asking for £25,000 minimum gross written premium annually for SME package in an email update to brokers.

Brokers agree the figure is a reasonable request, especially as it is much lower than some what some insurers demand, however the idea of minimum commitment has polarised broker opinion.

I would say that £25,000 is reasonable. MGAs can’t just ask brokers for the odd case, when there’s all the administration behind it. It’s perfectly reasonable. Stuart Randall

