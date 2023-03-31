Insurance Age

Swinton insurer panel ‘very excited’ to work with More Than motor customers – Ian Donaldson

Ian Donaldson
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Ardonagh Retail’s insurer panel is ‘very excited’ about working with More Than private motor customers on renewals, according to chief executive Ian Donaldson.

The process was confirmed on 28 March after Insurance Age revealed market speculation that RSA would exit the line.

The insurer will hive off the private motor customers from the More Than brand at the end of August transferring them over to Swinton on renewal. Pet and motor will remain with More Than.

According to Ardonagh it could bring 170,000 customers to the group.

Donaldson, pictured, told Insurance Age the insurer panel is keen to look at the data and generate customer relationships.

