CII trials giving chartered status on experience rather than exams

The Chartered Insurance Institute is trialling whether to give members chartered status based on experience, rather than having to sit an exam.

The pilot scheme covers all of the CII’s members, including brokers seeking chartered status.

A CII spokesman said only a small number of members would benefit, if the decision is taken to have experienced-based status.

If the CII decided to push ahead with the change, it would bring it in line with other professional bodies that offer experienced-based status, the spokesperson said.

In an email to members seen by Insurance Age, applicants to the scheme must:

Demonstrate significant years of experience operating at a senior level

Show evidence of their professional impact against a set of standards

Undergo a discussion of their submission

Nominate two sponsors

The spokesperson said: “We deliver world-class learning and assessments, so those that hold our qualifications are recognised for the expertise they have accumulated, and the public can have confidence in the advice they receive. We have no incentive to do anything that undermines that position.”

Consultation sparks pilot

The pilot was agreed following a consultation, launched in 2021, called Shaping the Future Together.

There were 1,149 responses from its 125,000 members, coming from its online consultation and 62 events.

The consultation feedback was released in February last year. CII and PFS board members agreed the pilot scheme later in the year. There is no current deadline date for when the pilot scheme ends.

The spokesperson said: “We are running this pilot to determine whether an experience-based route is appropriate for the PFS and CII.

“It will include conducting additional research with members and key stakeholders to ensure the methodologies for assessing broader experience-based capability demonstrate the rigour associated with more traditional knowledge-based assessment methods.”

The pilot scheme was first revealed by trade publication Professional Adviser, but it has only recently come to light that it could also affect brokers.

Members have been asked to give a name for the potential process and were set a deadline of 10 March to provide their input.

