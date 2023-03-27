CII trials giving chartered status on experience rather than exams
The Chartered Insurance Institute is trialling whether to give members chartered status based on experience, rather than having to sit an exam.
The pilot scheme covers all of the CII’s members, including brokers seeking chartered status.
A CII spokesman said only a small number of members would benefit, if the decision is taken to have experienced-based status.
If the CII decided to push ahead with the change, it would bring it in line with other professional bodies that offer experienced-based status, the spokesperson said.
In an email to members seen by Insurance Age, applicants to the scheme must:
- Demonstrate significant years of experience operating at a senior level
- Show evidence of their professional impact against a set of standards
- Undergo a discussion of their submission
- Nominate two sponsors
The spokesperson said: “We deliver world-class learning and assessments, so those that hold our qualifications are recognised for the expertise they have accumulated, and the public can have confidence in the advice they receive. We have no incentive to do anything that undermines that position.”
Consultation sparks pilot
The pilot was agreed following a consultation, launched in 2021, called Shaping the Future Together.
There were 1,149 responses from its 125,000 members, coming from its online consultation and 62 events.
The consultation feedback was released in February last year. CII and PFS board members agreed the pilot scheme later in the year. There is no current deadline date for when the pilot scheme ends.
The spokesperson said: “We are running this pilot to determine whether an experience-based route is appropriate for the PFS and CII.
“It will include conducting additional research with members and key stakeholders to ensure the methodologies for assessing broader experience-based capability demonstrate the rigour associated with more traditional knowledge-based assessment methods.”
Name
The pilot scheme was first revealed by trade publication Professional Adviser, but it has only recently come to light that it could also affect brokers.
Members have been asked to give a name for the potential process and were set a deadline of 10 March to provide their input.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
More on Broker
Brokers face ‘fair value’ dilemma on premium finance amid interest rate rises
Brokers are faced with a dilemma as interest rates rise. The Financial Conduct Authority's demand for brokers to offer ‘fair value’ products is at the forefront brokers' minds when they decide how to deal with the customer.
Zurich boosts Bristol, Southampton and Leeds in regional push
Zurich UK has opened new offices in Bristol and Leeds, as well as adding underwriting expertise in Southampton, expanding its regional network to 10, Insurance Age can reveal.
Premium Credit offering non-recourse solution for partners – Mark Coffey
Premium Credit has a non-recourse solution that remains available for interested partners, says personal lines and e-trade director Mark Coffey.
More than 70% of brokers have a vacancy amid intense recruitment challenges
Some 71% of brokers are looking to fill a role, with 23% of vacancies open for four months or more, according to the latest research by Aviva.
People Moves: 20 - 24 March 2023
Keep up-to-date with the latest personnel moves in the insurance industry.
Insurers respond to broker meeting challenge and criticism
To coincide with today’s third anniversary of the UK’s first Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, Insurance Age polled providers to find out how they have sought to re-engage face to face with brokers.
London market broker completes management buyout
Ballantyne Brokers has completed a management buyout to become 100% owned by staff.
Ardonagh reports adjusted Ebidta growth of 22% to £389m
Ardonagh has increased its income by 30% to $1.5bn (£1.23bn), and adjusted Ebitda by 22% to $476m in its financial results for the 12 months ending 31 December 2022.