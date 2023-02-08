US authorities notified of Marsh McLennan's controversial African pipeline involvement
US authorities have been alerted by human rights groups to Marsh’s involvement with the controversial building of an East African oil pipeline.
Inclusive Development International claims Marsh is the broker for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline.
Vital freshwater would be at risk from oil spills, IDI argued. It maintained that once built, the pipeline would lead to 379 million metric tons of carbon dioxide being released over 25 years, citing “the project poses unacceptable climate risks, which are fundamentally incompatible with the Paris Agreement and a pathway to limit warming to 1.5°C”.
IDI reported: “The EACOP cannot be
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Brokers hit as FCA authorisation sign-off lengthens to 237 days
The Financial Conduct Authority’s authorisation service for new brokers looking to trade general insurance business worsened up to the end of October 2022, a Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age has revealed.
Close Brothers Premium Finance recruits ex-Complete Cover boss Shaun Hooper as MD
Shaun Hooper has been appointed managing director at Close Brothers Premium Finance succeeding Seán Kemple who is moving to a broader CEO role.
Broking Success: Prospering with a positive mindset
CEO Daniel Lloyd-John tells Insurance Age about the journey of Broadway Insurance Brokers, a 2020 start-up success story despite launching during Covid lockdown.
Specialty MGA UK buys commercial forest and plantation specialist
Recently launched Specialty MGA UK has expanded through the purchase of Forest Re.
Interview: Warren Dickson, Aston Lark
Aston Lark UK retail manging director Warren Dickson says the broker is a different period of expansion with office openings ahead. Navigating the struggling UK economy is also a challenge, but one he is up for.
Aon names Matthew Alcott as UK CCO
Aon has named Matthew Alcott as UK chief commercial officer reporting to UK CEO Julie Page as well as the global CCO team, led by Michael Moran
FCA urges bosses to make Consumer Duty top personal priority in Dear CEO letter
Financial Conduct Authority leader Matt Brewis has written to general insurance businesses reminding them to embed the interests of customers into their firms’ culture and purpose.
Killer of insurance broker jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years
A man who stabbed an insurance broker to death has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.