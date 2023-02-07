Insurance Age

Interview: Warren Dickson, Aston Lark

Warren Dickson
Aston Lark UK retail manging director Warren Dickson says the broker is in a different period of expansion with office openings ahead. Navigating the struggling UK economy is also a challenge, but one he is up for.

When Warren Dickson started out as a motorcycle broker working above an Indian restaurant almost 30 years ago, becoming a leader of one of the UK’s largest insurance brokers seemed a long way off.

But after a journey across the UK insurance world, Dickson has now finally settled in as the retail managing director of Aston Lark UK.

Speaking to Insurance Age, Dickson tells his story of how he arrived at the top role, his plans for the Aston Lark UK and the challenges for his brokerage amid

PIB buys ABI in Italy

PIB Group has moved into the Italian market with its latest buy, expanding its portfolio, which already included offerings in Ireland, Germany, Poland, Spain and the Netherlands.

