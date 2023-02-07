Interview: Warren Dickson, Aston Lark
Aston Lark UK retail manging director Warren Dickson says the broker is in a different period of expansion with office openings ahead. Navigating the struggling UK economy is also a challenge, but one he is up for.
When Warren Dickson started out as a motorcycle broker working above an Indian restaurant almost 30 years ago, becoming a leader of one of the UK’s largest insurance brokers seemed a long way off.
But after a journey across the UK insurance world, Dickson has now finally settled in as the retail managing director of Aston Lark UK.
Speaking to Insurance Age, Dickson tells his story of how he arrived at the top role, his plans for the Aston Lark UK and the challenges for his brokerage amid
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Specialty MGA UK buys commercial forest and plantation specialist
Recently launched Specialty MGA UK has expanded through the purchase of Forest Re.
Aon names Matthew Alcott as UK CCO
Aon has named Matthew Alcott as UK chief commercial officer reporting to UK CEO Julie Page as well as the global CCO team, led by Michael Moran
FCA urges bosses to make Consumer Duty top personal priority in Dear CEO letter
Financial Conduct Authority leader Matt Brewis has written to general insurance businesses reminding them to embed the interests of customers into their firms’ culture and purpose.
Killer of insurance broker jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years
A man who stabbed an insurance broker to death has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.
Aon reports 4% commercial organic growth for Q4 2022
Aon has posted $2.59bn (£2.11bn) of profit for 2022, up from $1.26bn the year before when it was hit by over $1bn of costs from the failed merger with Willis Towers Watson.
PIB buys ABI in Italy
PIB Group has moved into the Italian market with its latest buy, expanding its portfolio, which already included offerings in Ireland, Germany, Poland, Spain and the Netherlands.
Brokers call for more support to help fight insurance fraud
More than three quarters of brokers surveyed by RSA said they needed more resources in fighting fraud, which is on the rise.
People Moves: 30 January – 3 February 2023
Stay up to date with the latest recruitment news in the insurance industry.