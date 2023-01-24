Society of Insurance Broking chair looks to Biba to improve engagement

The new chair of the Society of Insurance Broking, Laura Hancock, has told Insurance Age that this year’s focus will be on raising professional standards in broking and talent recruitment.

Last week it was revealed that director of Yutree, Laura Hancock, has succeeded her business’ managing director Kevin Hancock, as chair of the Chartered Insurance Institute’s SIB.

Laura stated that the society’s main focus will be on the professional standards within broking.

She added: “We want to provide resources for our members to raise the standards in their own business, one will be to train new people. We have our first board meeting this week where we will discuss more ways we can do