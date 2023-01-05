Insurance Age

Citynet secures capacity for 'first class' solution to help its brokers

coach tour
Lloyd’s broker and wholesaler Citynet has secured capacity to help its broker partners on motor business.

Citynet announced that it had secured support from rated capacity to place bus, coach and minibus motor business through its wholesale business. 

“Citynet Insurance Brokers motor fleet division already boasts unrivalled access to Lloyd’s and London market insurance providers and this latest partnership will enhance our offering to our broker partners by providing a first-class solution to the UK passenger vehicle sector in what is a shrinking and limited marketplace,” the broker said in a

