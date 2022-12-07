Romero Group makes first acquisition

Independent broker the Romero Group has made its first acquisition, purchasing the Sentient Group.

The Sentient Group are HR, employment law, and health and safety specialists, with the Romero Group wishing to expand its offerings in that area.

A statement from Romero Group said the expansion was a strategic move, enabling it to offer a “holistic service proposition” and cross-sell to clients.

Romero Group managing director, Simon Mabb said: “It’s a really exciting time for us to welcome Sentient into the Romero Group. We continue to see clients value the breadth of services we’re able to