Romero Group makes first acquisition
Independent broker the Romero Group has made its first acquisition, purchasing the Sentient Group.
The Sentient Group are HR, employment law, and health and safety specialists, with the Romero Group wishing to expand its offerings in that area.
A statement from Romero Group said the expansion was a strategic move, enabling it to offer a “holistic service proposition” and cross-sell to clients.
Romero Group managing director, Simon Mabb said: “It’s a really exciting time for us to welcome Sentient into the Romero Group. We continue to see clients value the breadth of services we’re able to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Most read
- Zurich names David Nichols UK head of retail after David Martin exit
- Under 20% of firms meet FCA expectations on attestation records
- Ransomware-hit SSP under broker fire amid latest issues
- RSA set to launch low-carbon underwriting policy
- Biba and CFC publish new cyber risk guide
- Gallagher calculates 40% of commercial properties underinsured
- Turnover tops £20m at Alan Boswell after reshuffle