Review of the Year 2022: Matt Pini, MD at Consilium

In the latest part of Insurance Age's review of the year Matt Pini, MD at Consilium offers his reflection on 2022 and predictions for the next 12 months

What has been your broking related highlight of 2022?

Broadening what we offer brokers and firmly establishing the Consilium brand in the market.

What has been the most over-hyped insurance trend of 2022 and why?

“Going digital” – technology, efficiency and service should be hygiene factors now.

What was the most surprising industry event (leader job change/acquisition) of 2022 and why?

The most surprising thing this year has been the volume of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. As one