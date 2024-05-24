Insurance Age

Biba 2024: Aviva’s Rebecca Gambrell on evolving the digital future

Rebecca Gambrell
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Aviva is listening to brokers’ feedback on what they want to etrade and responding appropriately, according to SME portfolio director Rebecca Gambrell.

Gambrell joined the insurer from Zurich in December to take up the newly created position.

Speaking to Insurance Age at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference in Manchester last week she flagged keeping products relevant, up to date and fit for purpose among the priorities.

Gambrell, pictured, acknowledged that Fast Trade has long had a number one position in the market.

“It is a fantastic system but that is because we invest so much time and money in it and make sure we are

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Sporting Sponsor: Verlingue

Insurance Age caught up with Neal Lumb, executive director of sales and marketing at Verlingue, to hear about the how the business sponsors a range of clubs and sports.

Ex-broker CEO running to be MP

The former owner and CEO of Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers Tom Bartleet is to run as a parliamentary candidate in the 2024 general election for the Liberal Democrats in South Suffolk.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: