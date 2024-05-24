Biba 2024: Aviva’s Rebecca Gambrell on evolving the digital future

Aviva is listening to brokers’ feedback on what they want to etrade and responding appropriately, according to SME portfolio director Rebecca Gambrell.

Gambrell joined the insurer from Zurich in December to take up the newly created position.

Speaking to Insurance Age at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference in Manchester last week she flagged keeping products relevant, up to date and fit for purpose among the priorities.

Gambrell, pictured, acknowledged that Fast Trade has long had a number one position in the market.

“It is a fantastic system but that is because we invest so much time and money in it and make sure we are