People Moves: 13 – 24 May 2024

Featuring: Canopius, Brunel PI Brokers, Hedron, Concirrus, Arch, Partners&, Specialty MGA UK and Tokio Marine HCC.

Canopius appoints ex-RSA boss Haste as group chairman

Andy Haste has been named group chairman at Canopius with effect from 1 July, succeeding Michael Watson.

Haste’s former roles include group CEO of RSA, CEO at AxA Sun Life, and he served as senior independent director an deputy chairman of Lloyds for nine years to 2021.

He has also chaired the board of Esure Group since March 2020.

