Sporting Sponsor: Verlingue

Insurance Age caught up with Neal Lumb, executive director of sales and marketing at Verlingue, to hear about the how the business sponsors a range of clubs and sports.

Lumb said the broker sponsors junior sports, football teams, rugby clubs and even paddle tennis.

It not only supports clubs but also events and fundraisers. The business backed a client that entered the Yukon 1000, the longest canoe race from Canada to the Arctic Circle, for charity. Being in insurance, one of the things Verlingue sponsored were their life jackets.

