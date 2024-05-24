Simply Business boosts profit 42% in 2023

Xbridge, which trades as Simply Business, achieved double-digit profit and revenue growth in 2023.

The online broker for SMEs and landlords boosted revenue by 14% to £169.4m, with the firm citing a strong performance in new business and a growing renewals book.

According to a filing at Companies House, profits increased even more, with efficiencies helping to drive the post-tax result up 42% to £20.8m. The rise more than reversed the decline in 2022 when it slipped by just under 2% to £14.7m due to higher staff and marketing costs.

