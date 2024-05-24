Simply Business boosts profit 42% in 2023
Xbridge, which trades as Simply Business, achieved double-digit profit and revenue growth in 2023.
The online broker for SMEs and landlords boosted revenue by 14% to £169.4m, with the firm citing a strong performance in new business and a growing renewals book.
According to a filing at Companies House, profits increased even more, with efficiencies helping to drive the post-tax result up 42% to £20.8m. The rise more than reversed the decline in 2022 when it slipped by just under 2% to £14.7m due to higher staff and marketing costs.RelatedSimply Business parent Xbridge posts revenue rise but
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Uncorking the Great British wine market – the insurance of vineyards
David Harrison, viticulture specialist at NFU Mutual, shares his thoughts on meeting the insurance challenges facing the booming winery and vineyards sector.
Sporting Sponsor: Verlingue
Insurance Age caught up with Neal Lumb, executive director of sales and marketing at Verlingue, to hear about the how the business sponsors a range of clubs and sports.
Four insurers able to restart selling GAP insurance – FCA
The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed that four insurers can restart selling guaranteed asset protection insurance after it took action in February and March to halt sales across the market.
Biba 2024: Aviva’s Rebecca Gambrell on evolving the digital future
Aviva is listening to brokers’ feedback on what they want to etrade and responding appropriately, according to SME portfolio director Rebecca Gambrell.
Broker Insights unveils new CEO as founder Edmond becomes president
Data analysis specialist Broker Insights has changed its leadership team, in a move it hopes will help accelerate UK growth and expansion in the US.
People Moves: 13 – 24 May 2024
Keep up to date on the latest personnel changes in insurance.
Biba 2024: Arag UK leaders promise best in class for brokers as integration rolls forward
Arag and Das have exited the state of limbo and can now power forward with the integration of the two businesses, the bosses have told Insurance Age.
Ex-broker CEO running to be MP
The former owner and CEO of Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers Tom Bartleet is to run as a parliamentary candidate in the 2024 general election for the Liberal Democrats in South Suffolk.
Most read
- Industry pays tribute to former colleague Geoff Kitchen, who died on Singapore Airlines flight
- Natasha Pettet to lead schemes at Hiscox
- Personal lines the stand out as Aviva UK GI GWP jumps 19% in Q1
- Brown & Brown retail CEO Carter exits
- Specialist Risk Group gets two new backers as HGGC sells up
- Wallace: QBE reaping benefits of focus on ‘holy grail of service’