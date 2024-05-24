Insurance Age

Simply Business boosts profit 42% in 2023

Money
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Xbridge, which trades as Simply Business, achieved double-digit profit and revenue growth in 2023.

The online broker for SMEs and landlords boosted revenue by 14% to £169.4m, with the firm citing a strong performance in new business and a growing renewals book.

According to a filing at Companies House, profits increased even more, with efficiencies helping to drive the post-tax result up 42% to £20.8m. The rise more than reversed the decline in 2022 when it slipped by just under 2% to £14.7m due to higher staff and marketing costs.

RelatedSimply Business parent Xbridge posts revenue rise but

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Sporting Sponsor: Verlingue

Insurance Age caught up with Neal Lumb, executive director of sales and marketing at Verlingue, to hear about the how the business sponsors a range of clubs and sports.

Ex-broker CEO running to be MP

The former owner and CEO of Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers Tom Bartleet is to run as a parliamentary candidate in the 2024 general election for the Liberal Democrats in South Suffolk.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: