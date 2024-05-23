Ex-broker CEO running to be MP

The former owner and CEO of Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers Tom Bartleet is to run as a parliamentary candidate in the 2024 general election for the Liberal Democrats in South Suffolk.

In a LinkedIn post, he claimed he felt “unhappy with the political situation here [South Suffolk]” and a couple of years ago began delivering leaflets for local elections.

The post continued: “I couldn’t just stand by and felt I had to do something. So I got more and more involved, culminating in my selection as the prospective parliamentary candidate for the Liberal Democrats in South Suffolk.”

