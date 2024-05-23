Insurance Age

Ex-broker CEO running to be MP

Tom Bartleet
    • By Rosie Simms

    1 minute

The former owner and CEO of Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers Tom Bartleet is to run as a parliamentary candidate in the 2024 general election for the Liberal Democrats in South Suffolk.

In a LinkedIn post, he claimed he felt “unhappy with the political situation here [South Suffolk]” and a couple of years ago began delivering leaflets for local elections.

The post continued: “I couldn’t just stand by and felt I had to do something. So I got more and more involved, culminating in my selection as the prospective parliamentary candidate for the Liberal Democrats in South Suffolk.”

RelatedErskine Murray joins PIB stable Broker turned Tory MP Craig Tracey re-elected with record

