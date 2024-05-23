FSCS confirms zero levy for brokers in 2024/25

Insurance Age

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has confirmed the brokers will not have to pay a levy this financial year.

The FSCS originally forecast in November that it would keep general insurance distribution contributions at zero having not imposed a levy in 2023/24.

It detailed that the pot in which brokers sit had received an extra £2.4m in recoveries that were not anticipated in November. This helped take the surplus up from a forecast £1.4m to in fact opening 2024/25 with £4.9m.

“The 2023/24 class surplus was carried forward and should be sufficient for compensation payments in 2024/25,” the FSCS reported.

