Allianz UK makes key changes to senior leadership

Allianz UK has appointed Hanna Kam as chief risk officer and promoted Jason Howes to the newly created role of chief transformation officer.

Both Kam, pictured, and Howes will report to Colm Holmes, Allianz Holdings CEO.

Kam will join the business on 1 June from Hiscox, where she was group chief risk officer for almost 10 years. At Hiscox, she was responsible globally for enterprise risk management and compliance. A qualified actuary, Kam has previously held senior roles at EY and Zurich Australia.

She will be a member of the Allianz UK executive committee.

Kam succeeds John Berry, current chief risk officer, as he has decided to step