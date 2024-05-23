Broker scepticism on capacity in commercial motor eases but still high at 76%
A survey by Direct Commercial has found 76% of brokers expressing scepticism about the availability of specialists or insurers offering capacity for the haulage, waste disposal and courier markets, down from 83% six months ago.
The slight improvement came as the latest findings of the Direct Commercial Broker Barometer reported increased resilience and growth of the commercial motor insurance sector.
Some 83% of 127 UK brokers involved in the research confirmed growth in business over the past year, up from 75% when the survey launched last September.RelatedBrokers confident in commercial motor growth but have capacity concerns: survey
A survey has revealed that 83% of brokers do not believe there are enough specialists
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Biba 2024: Arag UK leaders promise best in class for brokers as integration rolls forward
Arag and Das have exited the state of limbo and can now power forward with the integration of the two businesses, the bosses have told Insurance Age.
Ex-broker CEO running to be MP
The former owner and CEO of Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers Tom Bartleet is to run as a parliamentary candidate in the 2024 general election for the Liberal Democrats in South Suffolk.
FSCS confirms zero levy for brokers in 2024/25
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has confirmed the brokers will not have to pay a levy this financial year.
Personal lines the stand out as Aviva UK GI GWP jumps 19% in Q1
Aviva has revealed that its UK personal lines business was up 27% in the first quarter of 2024 contributing to a 19% hike in general insurance premiums to £1.7bn.
Oxbow Partners forecasts motor market COR of 94% in 2024
Oxbow Partners has predicted the UK motor market will return to profit this year with a combined operating ratio of 94% versus a 102% rate in 2023.
SRG looking east for expansion with new backers
Specialist Risk Group is eyeing up buying in Europe and Asia, CEO Warren Downey has confirmed to Insurance Age.
Allianz UK makes key changes to senior leadership
Allianz UK has appointed Hanna Kam as chief risk officer and promoted Jason Howes to the newly created role of chief transformation officer.
Biba 2024: Zurich seeks to take SME service learnings into mid-market space
Zurich’s Harriet Conway, head of retail customer proposition, and Morgan Lyons head of mid-market told Insurance Age the insurer is targeting its teams “heavily” in terms of response times to brokers.
Most read
- Industry pays tribute to former colleague Geoff Kitchen, who died on Singapore Airlines flight
- Natasha Pettet to lead schemes at Hiscox
- Brown & Brown retail CEO Carter exits
- Specialist Risk Group gets two new backers as HGGC sells up
- Wallace: QBE reaping benefits of focus on ‘holy grail of service’
- Personal lines the stand out as Aviva UK GI GWP jumps 19% in Q1