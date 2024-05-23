Insurance Age

Broker scepticism on capacity in commercial motor eases but still high at 76%

Haulage
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

A survey by Direct Commercial has found 76% of brokers expressing scepticism about the availability of specialists or insurers offering capacity for the haulage, waste disposal and courier markets, down from 83% six months ago.

The slight improvement came as the latest findings of the Direct Commercial Broker Barometer reported increased resilience and growth of the commercial motor insurance sector.

Some 83% of 127 UK brokers involved in the research confirmed growth in business over the past year, up from 75% when the survey launched last September.

RelatedBrokers confident in commercial motor growth but have capacity concerns: survey 

A survey has revealed that 83% of brokers do not believe there are enough specialists

Ex-broker CEO running to be MP

The former owner and CEO of Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers Tom Bartleet is to run as a parliamentary candidate in the 2024 general election for the Liberal Democrats in South Suffolk.

