Personal lines the stand out as Aviva UK GI GWP jumps 19% in Q1

Jason Storah_Aviva
Aviva has revealed that its UK personal lines business was up 27% in the first quarter of 2024 contributing to a 19% hike in general insurance premiums to £1.7bn.

Personal lines business rose to £893m with about half the growth coming from rate and half from new business.

UK commercial lines grew 10% year-on-year to £776m including a 12% uplift in SME premiums.

The provider’s UK undiscounted combined operating ratio also improved to 97.3% from 98.4% in the first three months of last year. Aviva noted it had benefited from the earn through of rating actions taken in 2023 and continued growth in retail business.

