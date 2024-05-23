Personal lines the stand out as Aviva UK GI GWP jumps 19% in Q1
Aviva has revealed that its UK personal lines business was up 27% in the first quarter of 2024 contributing to a 19% hike in general insurance premiums to £1.7bn.
Personal lines business rose to £893m with about half the growth coming from rate and half from new business.
UK commercial lines grew 10% year-on-year to £776m including a 12% uplift in SME premiums.
The provider’s UK undiscounted combined operating ratio also improved to 97.3% from 98.4% in the first three months of last year. Aviva noted it had benefited from the earn through of rating actions taken in 2023 and continued growth in retail business.
Over the last few months I’ve been able to meet
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Biba 2024: Arag UK leaders promise best in class for brokers as integration rolls forward
Arag and Das have exited the state of limbo and can now power forward with the integration of the two businesses, the bosses have told Insurance Age.
Broker scepticism on capacity in commercial motor eases but still high at 76%
A survey by Direct Commercial has found 76% of brokers expressing scepticism about the availability of specialists or insurers offering capacity for the haulage, waste disposal and courier markets, down from 83% six months ago.
Oxbow Partners forecasts motor market COR of 94% in 2024
Oxbow Partners has predicted the UK motor market will return to profit this year with a combined operating ratio of 94% versus a 102% rate in 2023.
Allianz UK makes key changes to senior leadership
Allianz UK has appointed Hanna Kam as chief risk officer and promoted Jason Howes to the newly created role of chief transformation officer.
Biba 2024: Zurich seeks to take SME service learnings into mid-market space
Zurich’s Harriet Conway, head of retail customer proposition, and Morgan Lyons head of mid-market told Insurance Age the insurer is targeting its teams “heavily” in terms of response times to brokers.
Biba 2024: Pen’s Nick Wright on staying disciplined and kissing frogs
Pen Underwriting’s chief development officer Nick Wright tackles consolidation in the managing general agents market, the risk of disintermediation for brokers, and the opportunities from artificial intelligence.
Trish White to leave Hiscox
Strategic accounts director Trish White will be leaving Hiscox in October, Insurance Age can reveal.
Wallace: QBE reaping benefits of focus on ‘holy grail of service’
QBE’s consistency and lack of upheaval in contrast to some of its peers has helped it become a “viable alternative” for regional brokers.
Most read
- Industry pays tribute to former colleague Geoff Kitchen, who died on Singapore Airlines flight
- Natasha Pettet to lead schemes at Hiscox
- Brown & Brown retail CEO Carter exits
- Specialist Risk Group gets two new backers as HGGC sells up
- Wallace: QBE reaping benefits of focus on ‘holy grail of service’
- Biba 2024: Pen’s Nick Wright on staying disciplined and kissing frogs