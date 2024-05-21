Specialist Risk Group gets two new backers as HGGC sells up

Private equity house Warburg Pincus and Singapore government-owned investor Temasek have partnered to buy Specialist Risk Group from HGGC. HGGC bought Miles Smith parent SRG in December 2020 from Pollen Street Capital. The terms of the latest deal have not been revealed however Bloomberg cited SRG being valued at more than £1bn. With a “definitive agreement” having been signed the takeover remains subject to regulatory approval. Warburg Pincus and Temasek are ideal partners who will provide the support and firepower we need as we embark on the next exciting stage of our growth journey. SRG’s management team will invest alongside

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk