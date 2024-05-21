Insurance Age

Specialist Risk Group gets two new backers as HGGC sells up

Deal
Private equity house Warburg Pincus and Singapore government-owned investor Temasek have partnered to buy Specialist Risk Group from HGGC.

HGGC bought Miles Smith parent SRG in December 2020 from Pollen Street Capital.

The terms of the latest deal have not been revealed however Bloomberg cited SRG being valued at more than £1bn.

With a “definitive agreement” having been signed the takeover remains subject to regulatory approval.

Warburg Pincus and Temasek are ideal partners who will provide the support and firepower we need as we embark on the next exciting stage of our growth journey.

SRG’s management team will invest alongside

