Gallagher highlights ‘excellent’ UK amid booming organic growth
The UK has been one of the strong performers in Aon and Gallagher results, as clients battle the economic slowdown.
Both the global brokers highlighted the strong organic growth of their UK businesses in third-quarter results.
Amid the global challenges of inflation and the post-Covid recovery, the UK is outpacing many other countries on organic growth.Gallagher UK arm leading globe
Talking to analysts following the third quarter results, CEO J. Patrick Gallagher Jr. said: “Our UK business posted 15% organic growth with excellent new business production and retention.”
The UK outpaced many countries and
